Chicken wraps in Williamstown

Racks Pub & Grill - Williamstown
2021 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
grilled or crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, white flour tortilla
|Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
grilled or crispy chicken, honey bbq sauce, bacon, monterey jack cheddar blend, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, ranch dressing in a flour tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, blue cheese dressing in a white flour tortilla