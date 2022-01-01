Go
Willimantic Brewing Co.

Come in and enjoy!

967 Main street

Popular Items

First Class Nachos$15.00
Chips | Cheese | Tomatoes | Jalapenos | Scallions
Basket French Fries$7.00
Natural Cut Fries
WBC Steak Poutine$16.00
Natural Cut Fries Fries | Beer Gravy | Cheddar-Jack Cheese | Mornay Cheese Sauce | Garlic Sirloin Steak
8 oz. Sirloin Beef Burger$14.00
8 oz. Beef Burger | Choice of Toppings
Return To Tenders$12.00
(5) Country Breaded Boneless Tenders
Columbia Reuben$12.00
Corned Beef | Russian | Swiss | Kraut | Marble Rye
Bavarian Pretzels$11.00
(3) w/ Cheesy Ale Sauce
Morris Mac and Cheese$14.00
Macaroni | Cheese
Air Mail Wings$14.00
10 pcs. (Flats & Drums) | Choice of Flavor & Dipping Sauce
24 oz. Can Willibrew Beer$7.00
24 oz. Can of fresh beer brewed here!
Click to see available cans by type.
Location

967 Main street

Willimantic CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
