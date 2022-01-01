Willimantic pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tony's Pizza
117 Main St, Willimantic
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Grinder
|$9.95
With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese
|Chicken Patty Grinder
|$9.85
With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese
|Calzone Ricotta & Mozzarella
|$10.75
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
95 Storrs Road, #95, Willimantic
|Popular items
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Chicken w/ Cheese !!
|French Fries
|$3.19
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pleasant Pizza
413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic
|Popular items
|Bread Sticks with Cheese
|$9.75
Order with or without cheese!
(FYI to the non-dairy people, both with and without cheese contain butter!)
|Hosmer Mountain Melt
|$14.00
French Fries loaded with chopped fried chicken, spun in your choice of flavor, covered with mozzarella and bacon, and baked. Comes with dipping sauce
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese.
Spin your chicken in any chicken flavor!