Willimantic pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Willimantic

Tony's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tony's Pizza

117 Main St, Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger Grinder$9.95
With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese
Chicken Patty Grinder$9.85
With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese
Calzone Ricotta & Mozzarella$10.75
More about Tony's Pizza
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo image

 

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

95 Storrs Road, #95, Willimantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
Chicken w/ Cheese !!
French Fries$3.19
More about Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
Pleasant Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pleasant Pizza

413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic

Avg 4.7 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bread Sticks with Cheese$9.75
Order with or without cheese!
(FYI to the non-dairy people, both with and without cheese contain butter!)
Hosmer Mountain Melt$14.00
French Fries loaded with chopped fried chicken, spun in your choice of flavor, covered with mozzarella and bacon, and baked. Comes with dipping sauce
Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese.
Spin your chicken in any chicken flavor!
More about Pleasant Pizza

French Fries

