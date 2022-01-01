Chicken salad in Willimantic
Willimantic restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Tony's Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tony's Pizza
117 Main St, Willimantic
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.75
Romaine lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.75
Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, and Crispy Chicken
|Chicken Salad
|$10.75
Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, and Grilled Chicken
More about Willimantic Brewing Co.
Willimantic Brewing Co.
967 Main street, Willimantic
|Chinatown Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Chicken | Greens | Veggies | Mandarin Oranges | Asian Noodles | Sesame Ginger Dressing