Chicken salad in Willimantic

Willimantic restaurants
Willimantic restaurants that serve chicken salad

Tony's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tony's Pizza

117 Main St, Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.75
Romaine lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.75
Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, and Crispy Chicken
Chicken Salad$10.75
Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, and Grilled Chicken
Willimantic Brewing Co. image

 

Willimantic Brewing Co.

967 Main street, Willimantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinatown Chicken Salad$14.00
Chicken | Greens | Veggies | Mandarin Oranges | Asian Noodles | Sesame Ginger Dressing
Pleasant Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pleasant Pizza

413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic

Avg 4.7 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese.
Spin your chicken in any chicken flavor!
