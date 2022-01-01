Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Willimantic

Willimantic restaurants
Willimantic restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Willimantic Brewing Co. image

 

Willimantic Brewing Co.

967 Main street, Willimantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Romaine | Caesar | Parmesan | Grilled Chicken | Flour Wrap
More about Willimantic Brewing Co.
Pleasant Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pleasant Pizza

413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic

Avg 4.7 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese dressing, served on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad
BBQ Chicken Wrap$16.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bbq sauce on a white wrap. Choice of french fries or side salad
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$16.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella, ranch dressing and bacon on a white wrap. Served with french fries or a side salad.
More about Pleasant Pizza

