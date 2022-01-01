Chicken wraps in Willimantic
Willimantic restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Willimantic Brewing Co.
967 Main street, Willimantic
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Romaine | Caesar | Parmesan | Grilled Chicken | Flour Wrap
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pleasant Pizza
413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese dressing, served on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$16.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bbq sauce on a white wrap. Choice of french fries or side salad
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$16.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella, ranch dressing and bacon on a white wrap. Served with french fries or a side salad.