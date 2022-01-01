Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curly fries in
Willimantic
/
Willimantic
/
Curly Fries
Willimantic restaurants that serve curly fries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tony's Pizza - Willimantic
117 Main St, Willimantic
Avg 4.5
(287 reviews)
Curly Fries w/Cheese and Bacon
$9.99
Curly Fries w/Cheese
$8.99
Curly Fries
$6.45
More about Tony's Pizza - Willimantic
SANDWICHES
Hoppy Days Diner
931 Main St, Willimantic
Avg 4.4
(621 reviews)
Side Curly Fries
$3.50
More about Hoppy Days Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Willimantic
Cheesecake
French Fries
Tacos
Jalapeno Poppers
Chicken Salad
Chicken Wraps
Greek Salad
Clams
More near Willimantic to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ellington
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Coventry
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Woodstock
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(106 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(577 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(560 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(185 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(903 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston