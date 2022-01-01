Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Willimantic

Go
Willimantic restaurants
Toast

Willimantic restaurants that serve garlic bread

Tony's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tony's Pizza

117 Main St, Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.00
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.00
More about Tony's Pizza
Olympic Family Restaurant image

 

Olympic Family Restaurant

58 Boston Post Road, Willimantic

No reviews yet
Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.00
More about Olympic Family Restaurant

