Pretzels in Willimantic

Willimantic restaurants
Willimantic restaurants that serve pretzels

Willimantic Brewing Co. image

 

Willimantic Brewing Co. - Willibrew

967 Main street, Willimantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzels$12.00
(3) w/ Cheesy Ale Sauce
More about Willimantic Brewing Co. - Willibrew
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pleasant Pizza - Willimantic

413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic

Avg 4.7 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Pizza Pretzel$8.99
Jumbo pretzel topped with coarse salt, mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic better, and our three cheese Caesar blend, served with marinara on the side.
For a limited time only!
More about Pleasant Pizza - Willimantic

