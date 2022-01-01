Tacos in Willimantic
Willimantic restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tony's Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tony's Pizza
117 Main St, Willimantic
|Taco Pizza
|$23.00
Taco meat, Chips, Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Olives, and Jalapenos
More about Willimantic Brewing Co.
Willimantic Brewing Co.
967 Main street, Willimantic
|Pork Tacos
|$14.00
BeerBQ Pulled Pork | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro
|Shanghai Tuna Tacos
|$14.00
5 Spice Seared Ahi Tuna | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Zesty Chipotle Pulled Chicken | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro
More about Pleasant Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pleasant Pizza
413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic
|Tc Taco
|$24.25
Red Base, Mozzarella, Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Topped with Lettuce & Tomatoes, and served with Sour Cream
|*GS* Taco
|$21.00
|S Taco
|$14.25
Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Grilled Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Lettuce & Tomatoes (Cold) and served with side of Sour Cream