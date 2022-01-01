Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Willimantic

Willimantic restaurants
Willimantic restaurants that serve tacos

Tony's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tony's Pizza

117 Main St, Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Pizza$23.00
Taco meat, Chips, Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Olives, and Jalapenos
More about Tony's Pizza
Willimantic Brewing Co. image

 

Willimantic Brewing Co.

967 Main street, Willimantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Tacos$14.00
BeerBQ Pulled Pork | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro
Shanghai Tuna Tacos$14.00
5 Spice Seared Ahi Tuna | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Zesty Chipotle Pulled Chicken | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro
More about Willimantic Brewing Co.
Pleasant Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pleasant Pizza

413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic

Avg 4.7 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tc Taco$24.25
Red Base, Mozzarella, Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Topped with Lettuce & Tomatoes, and served with Sour Cream
*GS* Taco$21.00
S Taco$14.25
Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Grilled Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Lettuce & Tomatoes (Cold) and served with side of Sour Cream
More about Pleasant Pizza

