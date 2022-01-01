Buffalo chicken wraps in Willington
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza House
25 River Rd, Willington
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
Chopped Chicken Breast sauteed in mild buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing, diced tomatoes and lettuce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza Too
11 Phelps Way, Willington
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Chicken breast dipped in batter, deep-fried and drenched in our buffalo sauce (hot, mild, BBQ). Served on a wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of our blue cheese dressing.