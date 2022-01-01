Cake in Willington
Willington restaurants that serve cake
More about Willington Pizza House
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza House
25 River Rd, Willington
|Carrot Cake
|$4.95
More about Willington Pizza Too
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza Too
11 Phelps Way, Willington
|Chocolate lava cake
|$6.95
Our moist dark chocolate cake enrobed with dark chocolate filled with a dark chocolate truffle that melts out when heated.
|Individual Red Velvet Layer Cake
|$7.95
Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs.