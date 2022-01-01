Chicken salad in Willington
Willington restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Willington Pizza House
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza House
25 River Rd, Willington
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers topped with chopped chicken breast sauteed in our own mild buffalo sauce. Comes with celery and blue cheese dressing
|Chicken Picatta Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers topped with chopped chicken sauteed in our own zesty picatta sauce, capers. Topped with lemon wedge.
|Chicken Pepper Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbersbanana peppers, roasted peppers, 7oz marinated & broiled chicken breast and Gorgonzola cheese.