Chicken salad in Willington

Willington restaurants
Willington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Willington Pizza House image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza House

25 River Rd, Willington

Avg 4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers topped with chopped chicken breast sauteed in our own mild buffalo sauce. Comes with celery and blue cheese dressing
Chicken Picatta Salad$13.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers topped with chopped chicken sauteed in our own zesty picatta sauce, capers. Topped with lemon wedge.
Chicken Pepper Salad$13.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbersbanana peppers, roasted peppers, 7oz marinated & broiled chicken breast and Gorgonzola cheese.
More about Willington Pizza House
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza Too

11 Phelps Way, Willington

Avg 4.4 (584 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with House made Caesar dressing ,croutons Finished with Grilled chicken.
More about Willington Pizza Too

