Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Willington

Go
Willington restaurants
Toast

Willington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Willington Pizza House image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza House

25 River Rd, Willington

Avg 4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fresh 7oz marinated chicken breast broiled and served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Willington Pizza House
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza Too

11 Phelps Way, Willington

Avg 4.4 (584 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Sandwich Meal$5.50
Served with pickle homemade chips or fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fresh chicken breast dipped in batter, deep-fried and drenched in our buffalo sauce (hot, mild, BBQ). Served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and a side of our blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fresh chicken breast marinated in Caesar dressing broiled and served on a focaccia roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
More about Willington Pizza Too

Browse other tasty dishes in Willington

Caesar Salad

Cake

Chili

Garlic Bread

Pesto Pizza

Chicken Salad

White Pizza

Spaghetti

Map

More near Willington to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston