Chicken sandwiches in Willington
Willington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza House
25 River Rd, Willington
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Fresh 7oz marinated chicken breast broiled and served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza Too
11 Phelps Way, Willington
|Kids Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$5.50
Served with pickle homemade chips or fries.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Fresh chicken breast dipped in batter, deep-fried and drenched in our buffalo sauce (hot, mild, BBQ). Served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and a side of our blue cheese dressing.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Fresh chicken breast marinated in Caesar dressing broiled and served on a focaccia roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.