Greek salad in Willington
Willington restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Willington Pizza House
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza House
25 River Rd, Willington
|Sm Greek Salad
|$11.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers, cooked salami, pepperoni, feta cheese, pepperoncinis and black olives. Dressing of your choice on the side
|Lg Greek Salad
|$15.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers, cooked salami, pepperoni, feta cheese, pepperoncinis and black olives. Dressing of your choice on the side