Lasagna in Willington

More about Willington Pizza House - Willington
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza House - Willington
25 River Rd, Willington
|Lasagna
|$15.95
House made Lasagna with 4 different cheeses. Add Meatballs or Sausage
|Kids Lasagna
|$5.95
Kids size portion of our own Lasagna, served with garlic bread.
Add a meatball or sausage
More about Willington Pizza Too - 11 Phelps Way, Ext 69 off I84
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza Too - 11 Phelps Way, Ext 69 off I84
11 Phelps Way, Willington
|Meatball Lasagna
|$16.95
Meatball Lasagna, Pasta layered with our beloved house made meatballs, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, and parmesan cheese!