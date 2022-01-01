Lasagna in Willington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Willington Pizza House image

Willington Pizza House - Willington

25 River Rd, Willington

Avg 4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lasagna$15.95
House made Lasagna with 4 different cheeses. Add Meatballs or Sausage
Kids Lasagna$5.95
Kids size portion of our own Lasagna, served with garlic bread.
Add a meatball or sausage
Willington Pizza Too - 11 Phelps Way, Ext 69 off I84

11 Phelps Way, Willington

Avg 4.4 (584 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Lasagna$16.95
Meatball Lasagna, Pasta layered with our beloved house made meatballs, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, and parmesan cheese!
