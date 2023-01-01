Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Willington

Willington restaurants
Willington restaurants that serve quesadillas

Willington Pizza House image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza House - Willington

25 River Rd, Willington

Avg 4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
New and Improved. Chicken sauteed with mild buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese grilled on a folded 12" tortilla
More about Willington Pizza House - Willington
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza Too - 11 Phelps Way, Ext 69 off I84

11 Phelps Way, Willington

Avg 4.4 (584 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger Quesadilla$10.75
flour tortillas filled with melted cheddar cheese, hamburger Pattie, sliced tomatoes, pickle, shredded lettuce, and toasted on the flat top grill. Served with your choice of side.
More about Willington Pizza Too - 11 Phelps Way, Ext 69 off I84

