Ravioli in Willington

Willington restaurants
Willington restaurants that serve ravioli

Willington Pizza House image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza House

25 River Rd, Willington

Avg 4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli$15.95
Cheese Raviolis in red sauce with mozzarella cheese on top
Kids Ravioli$5.95
4 Cheese Raviolis in a casserole with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread
More about Willington Pizza House
Willington Pizza Too image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza Too

11 Phelps Way, Willington

Avg 4.4 (584 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheese Ravioli Meal$5.50
Cheese ravioli with homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with garlic bread
Cheese Ravioli Dinner$15.95
Our cheese stuffed Ravioli, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
More about Willington Pizza Too

