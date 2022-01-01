Ravioli in Willington
Willington restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Willington Pizza House
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza House
25 River Rd, Willington
|Cheese Ravioli
|$15.95
Cheese Raviolis in red sauce with mozzarella cheese on top
|Kids Ravioli
|$5.95
4 Cheese Raviolis in a casserole with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread
More about Willington Pizza Too
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza Too
11 Phelps Way, Willington
|Kids Cheese Ravioli Meal
|$5.50
Cheese ravioli with homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with garlic bread
|Cheese Ravioli Dinner
|$15.95
Our cheese stuffed Ravioli, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce