Shrimp scampi in Willington
Willington restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza House
25 River Rd, Willington
|LG Shrimp Scampi
|$24.95
A white pizza with butter, garlic, diced tomatoes, capers, shrimp and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with lemon wedges and parsley
|SM Shrimp Scampi
|$13.95
A white pizza with butter, garlic, diced tomatoes, capers, shrimp and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with lemon wedges and parsley
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza Too
11 Phelps Way, Willington
|LG Shrimp Scampi
|$24.95
A white pizza with garlic, diced tomatoes, capers, shrimp and mozzarella cheese.
|SM Shrimp Scampi
|$13.95
Our white pizza with garlic, diced tomatoes, capers, shrimp and mozzarella cheese.