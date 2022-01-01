Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Willington

Go
Willington restaurants
Toast

Willington restaurants that serve spaghetti

Willington Pizza House image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza House

25 River Rd, Willington

Avg 4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Spaghetti$3.95
Spaghetti$10.95
Add Meatballs or Sausage
More about Willington Pizza House
Willington Pizza Too image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza Too

11 Phelps Way, Willington

Avg 4.4 (584 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Spaghetti$5.99
Alyssa’s Spaghetti Meal$4.95
Spaghetti with our homemade marinara sauce and served with garlic bread
Spaghetti Dinner$10.95
A generous portion of spaghetti with our homemade marinara sauce
More about Willington Pizza Too

Browse other tasty dishes in Willington

Pretzels

Club Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Chili

Pesto Pizza

Chef Salad

Clams

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Willington to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston