Willington Pizza House

Original and larger location on Rt. 32, closest to UCONN

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

25 River Rd • $$

Avg 4 (198 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Red Pizza$9.50
The original classic. Our own sauce spread in a hand stretched crust and covered with whole milk mozzarella.
LG Red Pot$24.95
A plain crust with sour cream, sliced red potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, chives and your choice of bacon, broccoli or both.
Baked Mozzarella Sticks$9.50
Pan fried half moon mozzarella served with a side of marinara sauce
Lg Red Pizza$15.95
The original classic. Our own sauce spread in a hand stretched crust and covered with whole milk mozzarella.
SM Red Pot$13.95
A plain crust with sour cream, sliced red potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, chives and your choice of bacon, broccoli or both.
Pub Pretzel Sticks$7.95
Warm soft pretzel sticks served with a side of our own agave mustard.
Lg Tossed Salad$11.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers and garlic croutons. Dressing of your choice on the side
Large 1/2 & 1/2
SM Four Cheese$13.95
A red pizza with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Parmesan cheeses and Italian seasoning
Sm Tossed Salad$7.50
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers and garlic croutons. Dressing of your choice on the side
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25 River Rd

Willington CT

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

