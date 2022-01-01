Go
Willington Pizza Too

Pizza is what we do best, but we have something for everyone.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

11 Phelps Way • $$

Avg 4.4 (584 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless bufflo Wings$12.95
Battered breast meat fried to golden brown then tossed in one of our signature sauces
Fresh cut Fries
Cut fresh daily.
Buffalo Wings 12$17.95
Ten bone-in wings, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
Sm Red$9.50
Our Famous Homemade sauce on a fresh Stretched crust finished with whole milk mozzarella.
SM Potato$13.95
National award winning pizza . Frist Place for the most exotic pizza of the year. Plain crust with sour cream, sliced red potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, chives, bacon and broccoli
LG Potato$24.95
National award winning pizza. First Place for the most exotic pizza of the year. Plain crust with sour cream, sliced red potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, chives, bacon and broccoli.
Mozz Sticks$11.50
Eight mozzarella sticks served with a side of our homemade marinara
Lg Red$15.95
Our Famous Homemade sauce on a fresh Stretched crust finished with whole milk mozzarella.
Curly Fries Seasoned
Seasoned potatoes cut curly.
Tossed Salad
Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, onions and croutons served with your choice of dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

11 Phelps Way

Willington CT

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
