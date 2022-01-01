Willington Pizza Too
Pizza is what we do best, but we have something for everyone.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
11 Phelps Way • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11 Phelps Way
Willington CT
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Willington Pizza House
Original and larger location on Rt. 32, closest to UCONN
American Eagle Saloon & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Camille's Wood Fired Pizza
Not you're average pizza parlor... Wood-fired gourmet pies with creative fresh ingredients. Small plates, pastas, and panini sandwiches. Don't miss our Award Winning fresh Salads!
Hops 44
Based in Connecticut, Hops 44 provides a fun & vibrant atmosphere of craft beers, bbq & gourmet pretzels.