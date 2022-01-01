Williston restaurants you'll love
Williston's top cuisines
Must-try Williston restaurants
Pizza Pie on the Fly
1508 2nd Avenue W, Williston
|Taco
|$22.49
Creamy Salsa Sauce, Ground Beef, Tortilla Chips, Olives, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato, Lettuce And Cheddar Cheese.
|Mega Meat
|$19.49
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage and Crumbled Bacon.
|Supreme
|$19.49
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Olives, Mushrooms, Onion and Green Peppers.
GRAMMA SHARONS
1501 16th Street W, Williston
|The Dakota
|$10.99
|Shake
|$3.99
|Waffles
|$6.79
Young Bucks Coffee & Eatery
1905 26th ST, Williston
|16oz Latte
|$5.00
The espresso is extracted with precision to give your coffee a balanced smooth taste. The espresso is a blend from Central and South America roasted daily from a small batch roaster in by Philadelphia. Our 16 oz lattes have two shots.
|24oz Lotus Energy
|$6.50
Lotus is a cleaner alliterative to RedBull. Please note, it is still an energy drink but it contains less harmful chemicals.
|12oz Chai
|$4.00
Creamy chai power with your choice of milk. If you're looking for a less sweet chai go to our teas.
Eleven Restaurant & Lounge at The Williston
408 1st Ave East, Williston
|Creme Brulee
|$10.00
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
|Steakhouse Burger
|$15.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Pit #105
213 11th St W, Williston
|Kids Pulled Pork Sliders
|$8.00
2 sliders, fries, and a juice box
|Freebird
|$13.50
Meg-A-Latte Coffee House
3210 27th St. W, Williston
|16oz Caramel Macchiato
|$5.10
|16oz Chai Tea
|$4.50
|16oz Frappe
|$5.25
Meg-A-Latte Coffee House
1810 2nd Ave. W, Williston
|20oz Breve
|$5.90
|16oz Frappe
|$5.25
|16oz Caramel Macchiato
|$5.10
Meg-A-Latte Coffee House
721 26th ST. W, Williston
|16oz Caramel Macchiato
|$5.10
|Bagel
|$3.35
|32oz Mocha
|$6.50
3 Beans Espresso
624 2nd St West, Williston
Roux ND
1001 24th Street West, Williston
Pete's Brewhaha
3 Main St, Williston
Pizza Pie on the Fly - Mandan
1508 2nd Avenue West, Williston