Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Apple fritters in
Williston
/
Williston
/
Apple Fritters
Williston restaurants that serve apple fritters
Meg-A-Latte Coffee House - Harvest
3210 27th St. W, Williston
No reviews yet
Apple Fritter
$4.50
More about Meg-A-Latte Coffee House - Harvest
Meg-A-Latte Coffee House - The Loft
1810 2nd Ave. W, Williston
No reviews yet
Apple Fritter
$4.50
More about Meg-A-Latte Coffee House - The Loft
Browse other tasty dishes in Williston
Cobb Salad
Cappuccino
Oreo Cheesecake
Cookies
Chipotle Chicken
Chai Tea
Caesar Salad
Fritters
More near Williston to explore
Billings
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Fargo
Avg 4.7
(40 restaurants)
Rapid City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bismarck
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Minot
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Custer
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Minot
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Bismarck
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Rapid City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Billings
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(288 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(465 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1263 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(478 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(166 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston