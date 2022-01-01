Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Williston Park restaurants you'll love

Williston Park restaurants
  • Williston Park

Williston Park's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Must-try Williston Park restaurants

Sangria 71 - Williston Park image

 

Sangria 71

71 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paella Marinera$26.00
Shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, clams
Date Wrapped in Bacon, stuffed w/ Almond$12.00
Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with an almond
Patatas Bravas$11.00
Potatoes cubed + fried then topped with Spicy Brava and Aioli sauce
More about Sangria 71
Rock n Roots image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Rock n Roots

469 Willis Ave, Williston Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bakon Egg n Cheez$0.00
Just Egg patty, tomato, tempeh bacon, lettuce, melted cheez served with a dash of ketchup & chipotle aioli
*contains gluten & soy
*Gluten-Free option
Eggcellent Eggplant Panini$13.50
Breaded n baked eggplant topped with a touch of homemade marinara sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheez n jalapeños with veganaise
*contains gluten
Lean Green$8.50
Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Apple, Celery, Lemon
More about Rock n Roots
Consumer pic

 

Varli Indian Street Kitchen - 78 Hillside Avenue

78 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Limca$4.95
More about Varli Indian Street Kitchen - 78 Hillside Avenue
