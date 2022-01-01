Williston Park restaurants you'll love
More about Sangria 71
Sangria 71
71 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park
|Popular items
|Paella Marinera
|$26.00
Shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, clams
|Date Wrapped in Bacon, stuffed w/ Almond
|$12.00
Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with an almond
|Patatas Bravas
|$11.00
Potatoes cubed + fried then topped with Spicy Brava and Aioli sauce
More about Rock n Roots
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Rock n Roots
469 Willis Ave, Williston Park
|Popular items
|Bakon Egg n Cheez
|$0.00
Just Egg patty, tomato, tempeh bacon, lettuce, melted cheez served with a dash of ketchup & chipotle aioli
*contains gluten & soy
*Gluten-Free option
|Eggcellent Eggplant Panini
|$13.50
Breaded n baked eggplant topped with a touch of homemade marinara sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheez n jalapeños with veganaise
*contains gluten
|Lean Green
|$8.50
Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Apple, Celery, Lemon