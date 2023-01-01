Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Williston Park

Williston Park restaurants
Williston Park restaurants that serve cheesecake

Sangria 71 - Williston Park image

 

Sangria 71

71 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$9.00
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Rock n Roots

469 Willis Ave, Williston Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Fruit Raw Cheesecake$12.00
A raw cheesecake filling made of cashews, coconut, mango, vanilla extract, maple syrup & dates with a crust of walnuts, pumpkin seeds, almond butter & dates.
*gluten-free / refined sugar-free
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake$11.00
A vanilla cheesecake with a peanut, cacao, coconut sugar, oat crust with a layer of peanut butter and then topped with more chocolate & peanut butter
*coconut, cashew & peanuts
*gluten-free
Strawberry Cheesecake$10.00
A raw strawberry cheesecake topped w/ chia seeds and a date nut crust
*gluten-free
*contains walnuts, almonds, cashew, coconut
