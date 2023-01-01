Cheesecake in Williston Park
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Rock n Roots
469 Willis Ave, Williston Park
|Mango Fruit Raw Cheesecake
|$12.00
A raw cheesecake filling made of cashews, coconut, mango, vanilla extract, maple syrup & dates with a crust of walnuts, pumpkin seeds, almond butter & dates.
*gluten-free / refined sugar-free
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake
|$11.00
A vanilla cheesecake with a peanut, cacao, coconut sugar, oat crust with a layer of peanut butter and then topped with more chocolate & peanut butter
*coconut, cashew & peanuts
*gluten-free
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$10.00
A raw strawberry cheesecake topped w/ chia seeds and a date nut crust
*gluten-free
*contains walnuts, almonds, cashew, coconut