Lobsters in Williston Park

Williston Park restaurants
Williston Park restaurants that serve lobsters

Sangria 71 - Williston Park image

 

Sangria 71

71 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Twin lobster special$55.00
More about Sangria 71
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Rock n Roots

469 Willis Ave, Williston Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Salad 16 oz$9.75
Hearts of Palm, Old Bay Spice, Dijon Mustard, Vegenaise, Celery, Parsley, Onions & Red Bell Pepper
*gluten-free
Lobster Sushi Roll$0.00
Wild rice, Hearts of palm “lobster”, cucumbers, carrots, avocado mash, spicy kimchee w/ teriyaki sauce
*soy & gluten only in teriyaki sauce
Lobster Salad 12 oz$7.75
Hearts of Palm, Old Bay Spice, Dijon Mustard, Vegenaise, Celery, Parsley, Onions & Red Bell Pepper
*gluten-free
More about Rock n Roots

