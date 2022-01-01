Williston restaurants you'll love
Agave Taco & Tequila Casa
28 Walnut St, Williston
Popular items
Nachos Modelo
|$13.50
Carnitas, pulled chicken, or ground beef, queso, avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, fresnos, jalapenos, pickled red onion, and crema
Chimichanga
|$15.50
Choice of chicken or carnitas with refried beans, rice and cheese. Served over a bed of iceberg and pico de gallo. Choice of Roja or Verde sauce
Enchiladas
|$16.00
Four baked corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and smothered in red sauce. Topped with cheese and chives & served with two sides Add chicken, carnitas, or ground beef
Grazers
192 Boxwood Street, Williston
Popular items
Green Mountain Burger
|$15.00
VT ground beef, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, pickled red onion, garlic aioli
Farm Burger
|$14.50
VT ground beef, fried egg, local cheddar, bacon, arugula, Grazer's secret sauce
Boneless Wings
|$11.75
boneless wings with your choice of buffalo, honey BBQ, bourbon honey mustard, or garlic parm - carrots, celery, buttermilk blue cheese or ranch dressing
Bliss Bee WILLISTON
30 Hawthorne Street, M62, Williston
Popular items
Mister Crispy
|$13.99
fried chicken / greens / fresh apple / sweet potato / maple sunflower seeds / blue cheese / ranch dressing
Nashville Hot Chicken
|$7.99
Fried Chicken breast / Spicy Honey Glaze / Pickles / Shredded Lettuce / Mayo
House Chicken
|$7.99
Fried chicken breast / pickles / lettuce / ranch
THE VT TAP HOUSE
22 Merchants Row, Williston
Popular items
The Gatherer
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Apple, Local Feta
Classic Caesar
|$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon
Chicken Bites
|$11.00
Choose a Dipping Sauce: Mild, Hot, Honey Dijon, VT Maple BBQ, Carolina BBQ, or Marinara
Folino's Pizza - Williston
129 Market Street, Unit 5, Williston
Popular items
House Salad, Single
|$8.00
local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality
Large, 5. Margherita
|$19.50
tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano
Large, 11. The BK Special
|$21.50
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.