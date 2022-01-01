Williston bars & lounges you'll love
Agave Taco & Tequila Casa
28 Walnut St, Williston
|Popular items
|Nachos Modelo
|$13.50
Carnitas, pulled chicken, or ground beef, queso, avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, fresnos, jalapenos, pickled red onion, and crema
|Chimichanga
|$15.50
Choice of chicken or carnitas with refried beans, rice and cheese. Served over a bed of iceberg and pico de gallo. Choice of Roja or Verde sauce
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Four baked corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and smothered in red sauce. Topped with cheese and chives & served with two sides Add chicken, carnitas, or ground beef
Bliss Bee WILLISTON
30 Hawthorne Street, M62, Williston
|Popular items
|Mister Crispy
|$13.99
fried chicken / greens / fresh apple / sweet potato / maple sunflower seeds / blue cheese / ranch dressing
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$7.99
Fried Chicken breast / Spicy Honey Glaze / Pickles / Shredded Lettuce / Mayo
|House Chicken
|$7.99
Fried chicken breast / pickles / lettuce / ranch
THE VT TAP HOUSE
22 Merchants Row, Williston
|Popular items
|The Gatherer
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Apple, Local Feta
|Classic Caesar
|$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon
|Chicken Bites
|$11.00
Choose a Dipping Sauce: Mild, Hot, Honey Dijon, VT Maple BBQ, Carolina BBQ, or Marinara