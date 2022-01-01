Williston bars & lounges you'll love

Williston restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Williston

Agave Taco & Tequila Casa

28 Walnut St, Williston

Nachos Modelo$13.50
Carnitas, pulled chicken, or ground beef, queso, avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, fresnos, jalapenos, pickled red onion, and crema
Chimichanga$15.50
Choice of chicken or carnitas with refried beans, rice and cheese. Served over a bed of iceberg and pico de gallo. Choice of Roja or Verde sauce
Enchiladas$16.00
Four baked corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and smothered in red sauce. Topped with cheese and chives & served with two sides Add chicken, carnitas, or ground beef
Bliss Bee WILLISTON

30 Hawthorne Street, M62, Williston

Mister Crispy$13.99
fried chicken / greens / fresh apple / sweet potato / maple sunflower seeds / blue cheese / ranch dressing
Nashville Hot Chicken$7.99
Fried Chicken breast / Spicy Honey Glaze / Pickles / Shredded Lettuce / Mayo
House Chicken$7.99
Fried chicken breast / pickles / lettuce / ranch
THE VT TAP HOUSE

22 Merchants Row, Williston

The Gatherer$11.00
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Apple, Local Feta
Classic Caesar$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon
Chicken Bites$11.00
Choose a Dipping Sauce: Mild, Hot, Honey Dijon, VT Maple BBQ, Carolina BBQ, or Marinara
