Pretzels in
Williston
/
Williston
/
Pretzels
Williston restaurants that serve pretzels
Grazers
192 Boxwood Street, Williston
No reviews yet
Soft Pretzel Sticks
$10.00
baked and served with cheese sauce
More about Grazers
THE VT TAP HOUSE
22 Merchants Row, Williston
No reviews yet
Bavarian Pretzel Trio
$11.00
Switchback Beer Cheese Sauce or Honey Dijon +VG
More about THE VT TAP HOUSE
