Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Williston

Go
Williston restaurants
Toast

Williston restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Grazers

192 Boxwood Street, Williston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Pretzel Sticks$10.00
baked and served with cheese sauce
More about Grazers
Restaurant banner

 

THE VT TAP HOUSE

22 Merchants Row, Williston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel Trio$11.00
Switchback Beer Cheese Sauce or Honey Dijon +VG
More about THE VT TAP HOUSE

Browse other tasty dishes in Williston

Tacos

Turkey Burgers

Fish Tacos

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Williston to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston