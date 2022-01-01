Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Williston

Go
Williston restaurants
Toast

Williston restaurants that serve salmon

Grazers image

 

Grazers

192 Boxwood Street, Williston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Burger$16.00
More about Grazers
Folino's Pizza - Williston image

 

Folino's Pizza - Williston

129 Market Street, Unit 5, Williston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF, **Special** Salmon's Run$20.00
olive oil base, Italian herbs, rainbow chard, smoked salmon, three cheese blend. finished with lemon zest, dill sour cream, and chives
**Special** Salmon's Run$19.00
olive oil base, Italian herbs, rainbow chard, smoked salmon, three cheese blend. finished with lemon zest, dill sour cream, and chives
**Special** Salmon's Run$24.00
olive oil base, Italian herbs, rainbow chard, smoked salmon, three cheese blend. finished with lemon zest, dill sour cream, and chives
More about Folino's Pizza - Williston

Browse other tasty dishes in Williston

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Chocolate Cake

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Fish Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Williston to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston