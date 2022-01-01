Salmon in Williston
Williston restaurants that serve salmon
More about Folino's Pizza - Williston
Folino's Pizza - Williston
129 Market Street, Unit 5, Williston
|GF, **Special** Salmon's Run
|$20.00
olive oil base, Italian herbs, rainbow chard, smoked salmon, three cheese blend. finished with lemon zest, dill sour cream, and chives
|**Special** Salmon's Run
|$19.00
olive oil base, Italian herbs, rainbow chard, smoked salmon, three cheese blend. finished with lemon zest, dill sour cream, and chives
|**Special** Salmon's Run
|$24.00
olive oil base, Italian herbs, rainbow chard, smoked salmon, three cheese blend. finished with lemon zest, dill sour cream, and chives