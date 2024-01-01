Willmar restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Azteca - 215 4th st sw

215 4th st sw, Willmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Texano$12.95
Steak, Chicken And Shrimp
Side of Rice$2.00
Chips & Queso$6.95
More about Azteca - 215 4th st sw
Consumer pic

 

Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Willmar

2207 1st Street South, Willmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grizzly Skins- Full$0.00
Potato wedges loaded with cheese and bacon, served with our seasoned sour cream
Bear Creek Pasta$0.00
Angel hair pasta, wood-roasted chicken, bacon and sautéed mushrooms, tossed with Dijon-honey or Parmesan cream pasta, topped with Cheddar-Jack and Mozzarella cheese, baked to a golden brown.
Applewood Bacon & Fajita Chicken Salad$0.00
Rotisserie smoked fajita chicken or grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions and roasted corn on top of crisp romaine with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black beans and chipotle ranch.
More about Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Willmar
Consumer pic

 

Foxhole Brewhouse

905 Highway 71 NE, Willmar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Return of the Mac$16.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, Signature Mac N Cheese, Crispy Onions & Smoked Pepper BBQ Sauce served Open-faced
More about Foxhole Brewhouse

