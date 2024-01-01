Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Willmar

Go
Willmar restaurants
Toast

Willmar restaurants that serve cake

Banner pic

 

Azteca - 215 4th st sw

215 4th st sw, Willmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tres Leches cake$5.00
More about Azteca - 215 4th st sw
Item pic

 

Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Willmar

2207 1st Street South, Willmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lava Cake$0.00
A molted brownie cake filled with chocolate topped with whipped cream, and drizzled with chocolate.
More about Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Willmar

Browse other tasty dishes in Willmar

Fajitas

Map

More near Willmar to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.8 (28 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (46 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston