Willoughby restaurants you'll love

If dining in Lakewood or Elyria doesn’t appeal to you, check out the restaurants in Willoughby, located only a short distance east of downtown along Lake Erie’s waterfront. It’s also easy to spot since it’s a historic city, so you can tell by the architecture when you’ve arrived. Here, you'll come across all types of cuisines, from health foods to American-style dishes and Asian foods. You can find sushi, pho, and Chinese food if you're in the mood for something from the far east.



The good news is that most of the best places to eat are along Vine Street and Som Center Road, so it's easy to get there from Cleveland and its surrounding communities. But Euclid Avenue is another hot spot if you've never traveled to that side of the city. Either way, once you arrive, you’ll notice the town’s historic architecture, and it’s easy to get around when you’re trying to decide what’s for dinner. In Willoughby, you have plenty of choices, and that’s what makes it hard to choose the best places. Stop by sometime, and you’ll see why.