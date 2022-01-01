Willoughby restaurants you'll love

If dining in Lakewood or Elyria doesn’t appeal to you, check out the restaurants in Willoughby, located only a short distance east of downtown along Lake Erie’s waterfront. It’s also easy to spot since it’s a historic city, so you can tell by the architecture when you’ve arrived. Here, you'll come across all types of cuisines, from health foods to American-style dishes and Asian foods. You can find sushi, pho, and Chinese food if you're in the mood for something from the far east.

The good news is that most of the best places to eat are along Vine Street and Som Center Road, so it's easy to get there from Cleveland and its surrounding communities. But Euclid Avenue is another hot spot if you've never traveled to that side of the city. Either way, once you arrive, you’ll notice the town’s historic architecture, and it’s easy to get around when you’re trying to decide what’s for dinner. In Willoughby, you have plenty of choices, and that’s what makes it hard to choose the best places. Stop by sometime, and you’ll see why.

Must-try Willoughby restaurants

Garage Bar image

 

Garage Bar

37825 Vine Street, Willoughby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garage Wings$13.95
 10 Jumbo wings served with your choice of our several tasty wing sauces 
Meatless Wings$6.95
- For the herbivore in the group. Fried cauliflower bites tossed in any of our delicious sauces
Big Ass BLT$8.95
Crispy bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayo - served with potato of the day!
More about Garage Bar
Gaetano's image

 

Gaetano's

2747 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HOUSE-MADE BAKED LASAGNA$17.45
our house specialty, large slice stuffed with meat, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$17.95
Chicken cutlet, sautéed in olive oil and topped with a melted blend of our Italian cheeses. Served with your choice of pasta side, house salad, and our fresh-baked bread.
SMALL PIZZA$7.75
House made dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella
More about Gaetano's
The Lobster Pot image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Lobster Pot

2749 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills

Avg 4.3 (1200 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Pizza$20.00
CUP - Lobster Bisque$8.00
2Lobster Rolls$28.00
More about The Lobster Pot
Sol image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sol

38257 Glenn Ave, Willoughby

Avg 4.4 (481 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle Fries$12.00
Barbacoa Tacos$13.00
Steak Burrito$15.00
More about Sol
Frank & Tony's Place image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Frank & Tony's Place

38107 2nd St, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Ass Pretzel$9.99
A bigger than your face deep fried pretzel served with a very generous side of cheese and honey mustard.
Lg Big Fat Frank$18.59
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mozzarella, Parmesan, double cheese on an extra thick crust. You’ve never seen one like this, unless Franks had you over for dinner before!
This monster is hand made into a different look every time!
Mini Tacos$5.99
A basket full of deep fried bite size beef tacos. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Frank & Tony's Place
Chagrin River Diner image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chagrin River Diner

4099 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Patties$3.00
Brioche French Toast$8.00
Diner Hash & Eggs$11.00
More about Chagrin River Diner
Ballantine image

PIZZA • SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ballantine

4113 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.3 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$7.00
Romaine Hearts/tomato/Parmesan/Garlic Crouton
Ballantine Burger$13.00
House Grind, Smoked Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Smoked Mayonnaise, Bread & Butter Pickles, Cheddar
Beer Cheese$9.00
White american cheese/Chilies/Tortilla Chips
More about Ballantine
Fiona's Coffee Bar & Bakery image

 

Fiona's Coffee Bar & Bakery

4148 Erie Street, Willoughby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BAGEL$2.00
EGG/ CHEDDAR/ SAUSAGE$5.50
EGG/CHEDDAR/BACON$5.50
More about Fiona's Coffee Bar & Bakery
Barrio image

 

Barrio

4061 Erie Street, Willoughby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
More about Barrio
Freshlys we love cooking image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Freshlys we love cooking

34500 Euclid Ave, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corned Beef
Fresh top quality cornedbeef On Deli Rye with a Kosher Pickle
Original Gyro
Onions, tomatoes, fresh pita,tzatziki Sauce on the side
Chick Gyros
Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Tzatziki Sauce
More about Freshlys we love cooking
Nora's Public House image

 

Nora's Public House

4054 Erie Street, Willoughby Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$17.00
10 CHICKEN WINGS WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE/DRY RUB.
The Irishman$15.00
1/2 LB. PATTY + RASHER + WHITE CHEDDAR + CARAMELIZED ONION + PUB SAUCE + BRIOCHE BUN.
The Classic Burger$14.00
1/2 LB. PATTY + CHEDDAR + LETTUCE + TOMATO + ONION +
BRIOCHE BUN.
More about Nora's Public House
Chagrin River Pub image

 

Chagrin River Pub

38464 lakeshore blvd, willoghby

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS$11.00
Sweet Chili, BBQ, Hot, Garlic Parm or Pub Rub
ZUCCHINI CAKES$8.00
Pan seared & served with garlic aioli
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$8.00
Roasted & tossed in honey balsamic
More about Chagrin River Pub
The Wild Goose image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Wild Goose

4144 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Let's Taco Bout It$17.00
garlic oil, buffalo sauce, seasoned beef, romaine, tomato, white onion, doritos, sour cream, nacho cheese, mexican cheese blend
Plain Pizza$9.00
More about The Wild Goose
The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park

38630 Jet Center Pl, Willoughby

Avg 4.4 (161 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park
Restaurant banner

 

Biga Pizza

9145 Chillicothe road, Willoughby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wild Mushroom$15.00
Seasonal Wild mushrooms, garlic, oregano, provolone and fresh mozzarella
Sweet Fresh Sausage$15.00
Tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, local sausage, provolone and fresh mozzarella
Biga Pepperoni$15.00
Tomato Sauce, oregano, local pepperoni, garlic, provolone and fresh mozzarella
More about Biga Pizza
Banner pic

 

Pizza Booyah

37111 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Pizza Booyah

