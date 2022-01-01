Willoughby restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio
If dining in Lakewood or Elyria doesn’t appeal to you, check out the restaurants in Willoughby, located only a short distance east of downtown along Lake Erie’s waterfront. It’s also easy to spot since it’s a historic city, so you can tell by the architecture when you’ve arrived. Here, you'll come across all types of cuisines, from health foods to American-style dishes and Asian foods. You can find sushi, pho, and Chinese food if you're in the mood for something from the far east.
The good news is that most of the best places to eat are along Vine Street and Som Center Road, so it's easy to get there from Cleveland and its surrounding communities. But Euclid Avenue is another hot spot if you've never traveled to that side of the city. Either way, once you arrive, you’ll notice the town’s historic architecture, and it’s easy to get around when you’re trying to decide what’s for dinner. In Willoughby, you have plenty of choices, and that’s what makes it hard to choose the best places. Stop by sometime, and you’ll see why.
Willoughby's top cuisines
Must-try Willoughby restaurants
Garage Bar
37825 Vine Street, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Garage Wings
|$13.95
10 Jumbo wings served with your choice of our several tasty wing sauces
|Meatless Wings
|$6.95
- For the herbivore in the group. Fried cauliflower bites tossed in any of our delicious sauces
|Big Ass BLT
|$8.95
Crispy bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayo - served with potato of the day!
Gaetano's
2747 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills
|Popular items
|HOUSE-MADE BAKED LASAGNA
|$17.45
our house specialty, large slice stuffed with meat, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
|$17.95
Chicken cutlet, sautéed in olive oil and topped with a melted blend of our Italian cheeses. Served with your choice of pasta side, house salad, and our fresh-baked bread.
|SMALL PIZZA
|$7.75
House made dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Lobster Pot
2749 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills
|Popular items
|Lobster Pizza
|$20.00
|CUP - Lobster Bisque
|$8.00
|2Lobster Rolls
|$28.00
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sol
38257 Glenn Ave, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$12.00
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$13.00
|Steak Burrito
|$15.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Frank & Tony's Place
38107 2nd St, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Big Ass Pretzel
|$9.99
A bigger than your face deep fried pretzel served with a very generous side of cheese and honey mustard.
|Lg Big Fat Frank
|$18.59
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mozzarella, Parmesan, double cheese on an extra thick crust. You’ve never seen one like this, unless Franks had you over for dinner before!
This monster is hand made into a different look every time!
|Mini Tacos
|$5.99
A basket full of deep fried bite size beef tacos. Served with salsa and sour cream.
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chagrin River Diner
4099 Erie St, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Sausage Patties
|$3.00
|Brioche French Toast
|$8.00
|Diner Hash & Eggs
|$11.00
PIZZA • SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Ballantine
4113 Erie St, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$7.00
Romaine Hearts/tomato/Parmesan/Garlic Crouton
|Ballantine Burger
|$13.00
House Grind, Smoked Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Smoked Mayonnaise, Bread & Butter Pickles, Cheddar
|Beer Cheese
|$9.00
White american cheese/Chilies/Tortilla Chips
Fiona's Coffee Bar & Bakery
4148 Erie Street, Willoughby
|Popular items
|BAGEL
|$2.00
|EGG/ CHEDDAR/ SAUSAGE
|$5.50
|EGG/CHEDDAR/BACON
|$5.50
Barrio
4061 Erie Street, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Barrio Box
|$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
|House Margarita
|$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
|Bombshell
|$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Freshlys we love cooking
34500 Euclid Ave, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Corned Beef
Fresh top quality cornedbeef On Deli Rye with a Kosher Pickle
|Original Gyro
Onions, tomatoes, fresh pita,tzatziki Sauce on the side
|Chick Gyros
Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Tzatziki Sauce
Nora's Public House
4054 Erie Street, Willoughby Hills
|Popular items
|Wings
|$17.00
10 CHICKEN WINGS WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE/DRY RUB.
|The Irishman
|$15.00
1/2 LB. PATTY + RASHER + WHITE CHEDDAR + CARAMELIZED ONION + PUB SAUCE + BRIOCHE BUN.
|The Classic Burger
|$14.00
1/2 LB. PATTY + CHEDDAR + LETTUCE + TOMATO + ONION +
BRIOCHE BUN.
Chagrin River Pub
38464 lakeshore blvd, willoghby
|Popular items
|JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS
|$11.00
Sweet Chili, BBQ, Hot, Garlic Parm or Pub Rub
|ZUCCHINI CAKES
|$8.00
Pan seared & served with garlic aioli
|BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$8.00
Roasted & tossed in honey balsamic
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Wild Goose
4144 Erie St, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Let's Taco Bout It
|$17.00
garlic oil, buffalo sauce, seasoned beef, romaine, tomato, white onion, doritos, sour cream, nacho cheese, mexican cheese blend
|Plain Pizza
|$9.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park
38630 Jet Center Pl, Willoughby
Biga Pizza
9145 Chillicothe road, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Wild Mushroom
|$15.00
Seasonal Wild mushrooms, garlic, oregano, provolone and fresh mozzarella
|Sweet Fresh Sausage
|$15.00
Tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, local sausage, provolone and fresh mozzarella
|Biga Pepperoni
|$15.00
Tomato Sauce, oregano, local pepperoni, garlic, provolone and fresh mozzarella
Pizza Booyah
37111 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby