Willoughby American restaurants you'll love

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sol
38257 Glenn Ave, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$12.00
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$13.00
|Steak Burrito
|$15.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chagrin River Diner
4099 Erie St, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Sausage Patties
|$3.00
|Brioche French Toast
|$8.00
|Diner Hash & Eggs
|$11.00
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Freshlys we love cooking
34500 Euclid Ave, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Corned Beef
Fresh top quality cornedbeef On Deli Rye with a Kosher Pickle
|Original Gyro
Onions, tomatoes, fresh pita,tzatziki Sauce on the side
|Chick Gyros
Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Tzatziki Sauce