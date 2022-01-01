Willoughby American restaurants you'll love

Sol image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sol

38257 Glenn Ave, Willoughby

Avg 4.4 (481 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle Fries$12.00
Barbacoa Tacos$13.00
Steak Burrito$15.00
More about Sol
Chagrin River Diner image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chagrin River Diner

4099 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Patties$3.00
Brioche French Toast$8.00
Diner Hash & Eggs$11.00
More about Chagrin River Diner
Freshlys we love cooking image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Freshlys we love cooking

34500 Euclid Ave, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corned Beef
Fresh top quality cornedbeef On Deli Rye with a Kosher Pickle
Original Gyro
Onions, tomatoes, fresh pita,tzatziki Sauce on the side
Chick Gyros
Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Tzatziki Sauce
More about Freshlys we love cooking

