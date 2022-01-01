Willoughby bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Willoughby

Garage Bar image

 

Garage Bar

37825 Vine Street, Willoughby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garage Wings$13.95
 10 Jumbo wings served with your choice of our several tasty wing sauces 
Meatless Wings$6.95
- For the herbivore in the group. Fried cauliflower bites tossed in any of our delicious sauces
Big Ass BLT$8.95
Crispy bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayo - served with potato of the day!
More about Garage Bar
Sol image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sol

38257 Glenn Ave, Willoughby

Avg 4.4 (481 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle Fries$12.00
Barbacoa Tacos$13.00
Steak Burrito$15.00
More about Sol
Frank & Tony's Place image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Frank & Tony's Place

38107 2nd St, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Ass Pretzel$9.99
A bigger than your face deep fried pretzel served with a very generous side of cheese and honey mustard.
Lg Big Fat Frank$18.59
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mozzarella, Parmesan, double cheese on an extra thick crust. You’ve never seen one like this, unless Franks had you over for dinner before!
This monster is hand made into a different look every time!
Mini Tacos$5.99
A basket full of deep fried bite size beef tacos. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Frank & Tony's Place
Barrio image

 

Barrio

4061 Erie Street, Willoughby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
More about Barrio
Nora's Public House image

 

Nora's Public House

4054 Erie Street, Willoughby Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$17.00
10 CHICKEN WINGS WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE/DRY RUB.
The Irishman$15.00
1/2 LB. PATTY + RASHER + WHITE CHEDDAR + CARAMELIZED ONION + PUB SAUCE + BRIOCHE BUN.
The Classic Burger$14.00
1/2 LB. PATTY + CHEDDAR + LETTUCE + TOMATO + ONION +
BRIOCHE BUN.
More about Nora's Public House
Chagrin River Pub image

 

Chagrin River Pub

38464 lakeshore blvd, willoghby

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS$11.00
Sweet Chili, BBQ, Hot, Garlic Parm or Pub Rub
ZUCCHINI CAKES$8.00
Pan seared & served with garlic aioli
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$8.00
Roasted & tossed in honey balsamic
More about Chagrin River Pub
The Wild Goose image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Wild Goose

4144 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Let's Taco Bout It$17.00
garlic oil, buffalo sauce, seasoned beef, romaine, tomato, white onion, doritos, sour cream, nacho cheese, mexican cheese blend
Plain Pizza$9.00
More about The Wild Goose
The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park

38630 Jet Center Pl, Willoughby

Avg 4.4 (161 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park

