Willoughby bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Willoughby
More about Garage Bar
Garage Bar
37825 Vine Street, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Garage Wings
|$13.95
10 Jumbo wings served with your choice of our several tasty wing sauces
|Meatless Wings
|$6.95
- For the herbivore in the group. Fried cauliflower bites tossed in any of our delicious sauces
|Big Ass BLT
|$8.95
Crispy bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayo - served with potato of the day!
More about Sol
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sol
38257 Glenn Ave, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$12.00
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$13.00
|Steak Burrito
|$15.00
More about Frank & Tony's Place
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Frank & Tony's Place
38107 2nd St, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Big Ass Pretzel
|$9.99
A bigger than your face deep fried pretzel served with a very generous side of cheese and honey mustard.
|Lg Big Fat Frank
|$18.59
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mozzarella, Parmesan, double cheese on an extra thick crust. You’ve never seen one like this, unless Franks had you over for dinner before!
This monster is hand made into a different look every time!
|Mini Tacos
|$5.99
A basket full of deep fried bite size beef tacos. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Barrio
Barrio
4061 Erie Street, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Barrio Box
|$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
|House Margarita
|$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
|Bombshell
|$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
More about Nora's Public House
Nora's Public House
4054 Erie Street, Willoughby Hills
|Popular items
|Wings
|$17.00
10 CHICKEN WINGS WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE/DRY RUB.
|The Irishman
|$15.00
1/2 LB. PATTY + RASHER + WHITE CHEDDAR + CARAMELIZED ONION + PUB SAUCE + BRIOCHE BUN.
|The Classic Burger
|$14.00
1/2 LB. PATTY + CHEDDAR + LETTUCE + TOMATO + ONION +
BRIOCHE BUN.
More about Chagrin River Pub
Chagrin River Pub
38464 lakeshore blvd, willoghby
|Popular items
|JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS
|$11.00
Sweet Chili, BBQ, Hot, Garlic Parm or Pub Rub
|ZUCCHINI CAKES
|$8.00
Pan seared & served with garlic aioli
|BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$8.00
Roasted & tossed in honey balsamic
More about The Wild Goose
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Wild Goose
4144 Erie St, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Let's Taco Bout It
|$17.00
garlic oil, buffalo sauce, seasoned beef, romaine, tomato, white onion, doritos, sour cream, nacho cheese, mexican cheese blend
|Plain Pizza
|$9.00