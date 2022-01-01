Willoughby breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Willoughby

Chagrin River Diner image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chagrin River Diner

4099 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Patties$3.00
Brioche French Toast$8.00
Diner Hash & Eggs$11.00
More about Chagrin River Diner
Barrio image

 

Barrio

4061 Erie Street, Willoughby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
More about Barrio
Chagrin River Pub image

 

Chagrin River Pub

38464 lakeshore blvd, willoghby

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS$11.00
Sweet Chili, BBQ, Hot, Garlic Parm or Pub Rub
ZUCCHINI CAKES$8.00
Pan seared & served with garlic aioli
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$8.00
Roasted & tossed in honey balsamic
More about Chagrin River Pub

