Willoughby breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Willoughby
More about Chagrin River Diner
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chagrin River Diner
4099 Erie St, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Sausage Patties
|$3.00
|Brioche French Toast
|$8.00
|Diner Hash & Eggs
|$11.00
More about Barrio
Barrio
4061 Erie Street, Willoughby
|Popular items
|Barrio Box
|$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
|House Margarita
|$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
|Bombshell
|$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)