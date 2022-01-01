Willoughby pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Willoughby restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Willoughby

Gaetano's image

 

Gaetano's

2747 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HOUSE-MADE BAKED LASAGNA$17.45
our house specialty, large slice stuffed with meat, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$17.95
Chicken cutlet, sautéed in olive oil and topped with a melted blend of our Italian cheeses. Served with your choice of pasta side, house salad, and our fresh-baked bread.
SMALL PIZZA$7.75
House made dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella
More about Gaetano's
Frank & Tony's Place image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Frank & Tony's Place

38107 2nd St, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Ass Pretzel$9.99
A bigger than your face deep fried pretzel served with a very generous side of cheese and honey mustard.
Lg Big Fat Frank$18.59
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mozzarella, Parmesan, double cheese on an extra thick crust. You’ve never seen one like this, unless Franks had you over for dinner before!
This monster is hand made into a different look every time!
Mini Tacos$5.99
A basket full of deep fried bite size beef tacos. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Frank & Tony's Place
Ballantine image

PIZZA • SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ballantine

4113 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.3 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$7.00
Romaine Hearts/tomato/Parmesan/Garlic Crouton
Ballantine Burger$13.00
House Grind, Smoked Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Smoked Mayonnaise, Bread & Butter Pickles, Cheddar
Beer Cheese$9.00
White american cheese/Chilies/Tortilla Chips
More about Ballantine
The Wild Goose image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Wild Goose

4144 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Let's Taco Bout It$17.00
garlic oil, buffalo sauce, seasoned beef, romaine, tomato, white onion, doritos, sour cream, nacho cheese, mexican cheese blend
Plain Pizza$9.00
More about The Wild Goose

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Willoughby

Tacos

Salmon

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Salmon Burgers

Map

More near Willoughby to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Mentor

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Painesville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Solon

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chardon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston