Willoughby pizza restaurants you'll love

More about Gaetano's
Gaetano's
2747 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills
Popular items
HOUSE-MADE BAKED LASAGNA
$17.45
our house specialty, large slice stuffed with meat, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
$17.95
Chicken cutlet, sautéed in olive oil and topped with a melted blend of our Italian cheeses. Served with your choice of pasta side, house salad, and our fresh-baked bread.
SMALL PIZZA
$7.75
House made dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella
More about Frank & Tony's Place
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Frank & Tony's Place
38107 2nd St, Willoughby
Popular items
Big Ass Pretzel
$9.99
A bigger than your face deep fried pretzel served with a very generous side of cheese and honey mustard.
Lg Big Fat Frank
$18.59
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mozzarella, Parmesan, double cheese on an extra thick crust. You’ve never seen one like this, unless Franks had you over for dinner before!
This monster is hand made into a different look every time!
Mini Tacos
$5.99
A basket full of deep fried bite size beef tacos. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Ballantine
PIZZA • SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Ballantine
4113 Erie St, Willoughby
Popular items
Caesar
$7.00
Romaine Hearts/tomato/Parmesan/Garlic Crouton
Ballantine Burger
$13.00
House Grind, Smoked Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Smoked Mayonnaise, Bread & Butter Pickles, Cheddar
Beer Cheese
$9.00
White american cheese/Chilies/Tortilla Chips