Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Willoughby
/
Willoughby
/
Cannolis
Willoughby restaurants that serve cannolis
Gaetano's
2747 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$6.25
More about Gaetano's
Biga Pizza
9145 Chillicothe road, Willoughby
No reviews yet
House made Cannoli's
$10.00
More about Biga Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Willoughby
Prime Ribs
Ravioli
Chicken Salad
Italian Subs
Patty Melts
Greek Salad
Crispy Chicken
Pies
More near Willoughby to explore
Beachwood
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Mentor
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Painesville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Solon
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Euclid
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Chardon
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Wickliffe
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(677 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(824 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston