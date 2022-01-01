Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Willoughby

Go
Willoughby restaurants
Toast

Willoughby restaurants that serve cannolis

Gaetano's image

 

Gaetano's

2747 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$6.25
More about Gaetano's
Restaurant banner

 

Biga Pizza

9145 Chillicothe road, Willoughby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House made Cannoli's$10.00
More about Biga Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Willoughby

Prime Ribs

Ravioli

Chicken Salad

Italian Subs

Patty Melts

Greek Salad

Crispy Chicken

Pies

Map

More near Willoughby to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Mentor

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Painesville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Solon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Chardon

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston