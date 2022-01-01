Chicken tenders in Willoughby
Willoughby restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Gaetano's
Gaetano's
2747 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills
|Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$4.50
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.25
More about Frank & Tony's Place
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Frank & Tony's Place
38107 2nd St, Willoughby
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
Thick strips of tender juicy chicken breaded and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of hot, mild or BBQ sauce.
More about Chagrin River Diner
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chagrin River Diner
4099 Erie St, Willoughby
|chicken tenders (adult)
|$11.00