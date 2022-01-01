Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Willoughby

Willoughby restaurants
Willoughby restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Gaetano's image

 

Gaetano's

2747 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries$4.50
Chicken Tenders$8.25
More about Gaetano's
4dc9e366-6646-4ab1-8672-b3b91e5ab679 image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Frank & Tony's Place

38107 2nd St, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.99
Thick strips of tender juicy chicken breaded and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of hot, mild or BBQ sauce.
More about Frank & Tony's Place
Chagrin River Diner image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chagrin River Diner

4099 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chicken tenders (adult)$11.00
More about Chagrin River Diner
9ba77895-1247-4902-8cad-ef5622f7459e image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Freshlys we love cooking

34500 Euclid Ave, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.95
More about Freshlys we love cooking

