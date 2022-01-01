Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Willoughby
/
Willoughby
/
Lobsters
Willoughby restaurants that serve lobsters
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Lobster Pot
2749 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills
Avg 4.3
(1200 reviews)
CUP - Lobster Bisque
$8.00
Lobster Pot Seafood Salad
$25.00
Lobster Pizza
$20.00
More about The Lobster Pot
Chagrin River Pub
38464 lakeshore blvd, willoghby
No reviews yet
Lobster Roll
$24.00
More about Chagrin River Pub
