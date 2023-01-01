Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Willoughby
/
Willoughby
/
Mussels
Willoughby restaurants that serve mussels
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chagrin River Diner
4099 Erie St, Willoughby
Avg 4.5
(82 reviews)
mussels
$13.00
More about Chagrin River Diner
Chagrin River Pub
38464 lakeshore blvd, willoghby
No reviews yet
MUSSELS
$12.00
In a white wine garlic cream sauce
More about Chagrin River Pub
