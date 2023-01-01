Mussels in Willoughby

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Willoughby restaurants that serve mussels

Chagrin River Diner image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chagrin River Diner

4099 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
mussels$13.00
More about Chagrin River Diner
Chagrin River Pub image

 

Chagrin River Pub

38464 lakeshore blvd, willoghby

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MUSSELS$12.00
In a white wine garlic cream sauce
More about Chagrin River Pub

