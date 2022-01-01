Patty melts in Willoughby
Willoughby restaurants that serve patty melts
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chagrin River Diner
4099 Erie St, Willoughby
|Pattie Melt
|$12.00
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Freshlys we love cooking
34500 Euclid Ave, Willoughby
|Patty Melt
|$5.95
|DBL Patty Melt
|$7.75
2 All beef patties with grilled onions,Swiss cheese on grilled rye with mayo and kosher pickle on the side !!