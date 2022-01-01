Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Willoughby

Willoughby restaurants
Willoughby restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Item pic

 

Geraci's Slice Shop

38040 3rd. St., Willoughby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Pesto Chix Pizza$16.00
Chicken, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, pesto, mozzarella
More about Geraci's Slice Shop
Ballantine image

PIZZA • SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ballantine

4113 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.3 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Pizza$14.00
More about Ballantine

