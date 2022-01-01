Tacos in Willoughby
Willoughby restaurants that serve tacos
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sol
38257 Glenn Ave, Willoughby
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
|Vegan Taco
|$14.00
|Pork Tacos
|$12.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Frank & Tony's Place
38107 2nd St, Willoughby
|Mini Tacos
|$5.99
A basket full of deep fried bite size beef tacos. Served with salsa and sour cream.
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chagrin River Diner
4099 Erie St, Willoughby
|keto taco
|$12.00
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
Barrio
4061 Erie Street, Willoughby
|Dirty Taco
|$5.50
flour shell, queso blanco, cilantro lime rice,
black beans, cilantro + onions, dirty sauce
Chagrin River Pub
38464 lakeshore blvd, willoghby
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$11.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with eggs, roasted carnitas, cheese, fresh pico de gallo & avocado, served with breakfast potatoes