Go
Toast

Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street

How can we help you today?

258 Church St • $

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

House Blend French Roast$14.99
Italian Roast$14.99
Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic$15.99
Nicaragua Java Natural$19.99
Cappuccino
Espresso with foam and steamed milk
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk
Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf French Roast$18.99
Ethiopia Yrgacheffe Gedeb Worka Grade 1$17.99
Willoughby's House Blend$14.99
Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic French Roast$16.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

258 Church St

New Haven CT

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zois, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Haven Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

As one of New England’s first dedicated Nashville style Hot Chicken restaurant, Haven’s menu lists five levels of heat so that guests can experience authentic Nashville Hot Chicken and Not Chicken flavor. Serving chicken and vegetarian options ranging from not spicy to very spicy, the menu is rounded out by traditional southern sides.

Crafted by Hand Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston