Go
Toast

Willoughby's Coffee York St - Yale Arch Library

How can we help you today?

Yale Architecture Library 194 York St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Box of Coffee$17.99
(serves 8-12)
Cafe Au Lait
Dark roast coffee with steamed milk
Box of DECAF Coffee$17.99
(serves 8-12)
Drip Specialty Coffee
Filter drip specialty coffee. Clean, clear preparation.
See full menu

Location

Yale Architecture Library 194 York St

New Haven CT

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pitaziki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jack's Bar Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Creating remarkable and memorable dining experiences for each and every guest that honors us with their patronage, we continue to improve on being masters of our craft. Learning every day and searching for ways to do all that we do better each and every time. Treating them like royalty and making them feel like family. Through constant and never ending improvement, the consistent anticipation of our guest’s needs and an unrelenting dedication to excellence, we strive to be the best hospitality, events, fine dining, food, wine and cocktail destination in all of the New Haven area and beyond.
“We don’t turn tables, we please our patrons”

Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Differently Delicious!

Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - York Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston