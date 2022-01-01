Go
Toast
  • /
  • Branford
  • /
  • Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Branford

Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Branford

How can we help you today?

550 East Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Corn$2.95
Lemonade
Iced Mocha
Iced espresso, chocolate and milk
Drip Specialty Coffee
Filter drip specialty coffee. Clean, clear preparation.
Mocha
Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk
Plain$1.50
Iced Latte
Iced espresso with milk
Iced Coffee
Prepared in the Japanese style
Hot Cocoa
House-made chocolate syrup and steamed milk
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk
See full menu

Location

550 East Main St

Branford CT

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thimble Island Brew Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our very own menu and beer! All made right here in our very own kitchen and brew pub.

Cafe Fiore- Branford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hornet's Nest

No reviews yet

Local eatery offering breakfast, lunch and catering. We serve real food with quick service in a "cheers like" atmosphere!

Nellie’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston