Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Branford
How can we help you today?
550 East Main St
Popular Items
Location
550 East Main St
Branford CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thimble Island Brew Pub
Come in and enjoy our very own menu and beer! All made right here in our very own kitchen and brew pub.
Cafe Fiore- Branford
Come in and enjoy!
Hornet's Nest
Local eatery offering breakfast, lunch and catering. We serve real food with quick service in a "cheers like" atmosphere!
Nellie’s
Come in and enjoy!