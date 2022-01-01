Go
Toast

Willow Bistro

Come on in and enjoy!

1212 30th Street Northwest

No reviews yet

Location

1212 30th Street Northwest

North Canton OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gyros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tugboat's Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bender's Tavern

No reviews yet

Located in the historic district of downtown Canton, Bender’s Tavern offers its customers an elegant, relaxing atmosphere where one can enjoy fine food, cocktails, wine and craft beer. Bender’s has been satisfying customers with culinary classics, drink and hospitality since 1902. Today, we continue our long tradition by offering only the highest quality seafood fresh from Foley Fish in Boston, Mass.
If you are looking for beef, Bender’s Tavern consistently serves Prime Cuts of beef. Known nationally for the extensive and moderately priced wine list, The Jacob family years of experience tasting and selecting wines will certainly impress your palate.

Pizza BOGO

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston