Willow Rest

1 Holly Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (358 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Hook$11.99
Omelet$8.99
Rte 127$8.99
Large Hot Coffee$2.50
Homies$1.99
Anchor$11.99
#2 Potatoes,Onions,Jalapeños$12.99
Cheeseburger$10.99
Smoked Salmon Bagel$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1 Holly Street

Gloucester MA

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
