Willow Street Pizza LG

Authentic wood-fired pizza!

20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
Honey Wheat Bread$1.99
With oil and vinegar
Combination Pizza$19.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, local Italian sausage, Soppressata salami, pepperoni, mixed mushrooms, herbs
Roasted Cauliflower$10.99
Wood-oven roasted, half head of cauliflower, with house pesto, parmesan, herbed bread crumbs. (Not available as a sides option)
Romaine Gorgonzola$11.99
Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, with balsamic gorgonzola dressing on the side (GS)
Little Gem Cobb$16.99
Natural herb chicken breast, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, with balsamic gorgonzola vinaigrette on the side (GS)
Grilled Salmon$24.99
Housemade lemon aioli, crushed Yukon gold potatoes, almond broccoli
Lime Chicken$16.50
Romaine, roasted corn and tomato salsa, black beans, cheddar, tortilla strips, avocado, with lime vinaigrette on the side
Margherita Pizza$16.99
Tomato sauce, fresh basil, parmesan, homemade fresh mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza$17.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, all natural Criminelli pepperoni
20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218

Los Gatos CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
