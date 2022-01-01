Willow Street Pizza LG
Authentic wood-fired pizza!
20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218
Popular Items
Location
20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218
Los Gatos CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dio Deka
Come in and enjoy!
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
Come in and enjoy!
Oren's Hummus
Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.
The Pastaria & Market
Come in and enjoy!